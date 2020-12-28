Left Menu
Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:57 IST
Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?
Wentworth Miller announced recently that he is no longer interested to reprise his role as Michael Scofield even if the series comes back for Season 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

When will Prison Break Season 6 officially release? Fans were excited after going through Dominic Purcell's multiple post via Instagram that revealed the show would make comeback. But presently the enthusiasts are highly disappointed after learning that the future of Prison Break Season 6 is uncertain.

However, the story ended with many cliffhangers in Prison Break Season 5, which left many doors opened to work on Season 6.

Over the last three years, the possibility of filming Prison Break Season 6 has always been on the headlines. In January 2018, Fox confirmed the renewal of Prison Break for Season 6 and accordingly it was on the way of development. The actor Dominic Purcell portrayed as Lincoln Burrows took to Instagram to confirm the news.

The actor Wentworth Miller announced recently that he is no longer interested to reprise his role as Michael Scofield even if the series comes back for Season 6. He simply exited from the show with an announcement over social media.

Just after Wentworth Miller's declaration, Dominic Purcell expressed loyalty to his co-star over social media saying 'he is also not going to return for Prison Break Season 6.'

"I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in a video clip.

Still, the viewers continue keeping their faith on Fox and series creators with a hope that Prison Break will return for Season 6. Earlier it was said that the sixth season would be quite different from the previous season

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

