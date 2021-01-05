Left Menu
Ranveer Singh digs out Deepika's childhood picture to wish her on birthday

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday penned down the sweetest birthday wish for his wife Deepika Padukone as the 'queen of hearts' turned 35.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:06 IST
Picture shared by Ranveer Singh (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday penned down the sweetest birthday wish for his wife Deepika Padukone as the 'queen of hearts' turned 35. The 'Ladies Vs Ricky Behl' star hopped on to Instagram and shared Padukone's childhood picture wherein the latter could be seen crawling on the ground while flashing a million-dollar smile.

Sporting a white hand-knitted sweater, the 'Om Shanti Om' actor looked super cute while looking at the camera. Taking to the captions, Singh noted a heart-warming birthday wish for the 'Chennai Express' star.

"My jaan, my life, my gudiya. Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone," wrote Singh. With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 4 lakh fans liked the post,

Sahni noted in the comments section, "Happiest bday @deepikapadukone (With red heart emoticon)." In awe of the never seen before picture, Jacqueline Fernandez, "Ok that's super cute (heart emoticon)." Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood stars and fans extended birthday greetings to the star, the legion of Padukone's admirers has taken it to the micro-blogging sites, Twitter and Instagram, to pour in their profound love for her. (ANI)

