Clancy Brown to star in 'Dexter' revival series

The new limited series will see Michael C Hall return as the titular character Dexter Morgan, a conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department who moonlighted as a serial killer.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown will play Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of a small town called Iron Lake and the primary antagonist in the show.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:42 IST
Clancy Brown to star in 'Dexter' revival series

Actor Clancy Brown, popular for his roles in films like ''The Shawshank Redemption'' and ''Cowboys & Aliens'', is joining Showtime's ''Dexter'' revival series. The new limited series will see Michael C Hall return as the titular character Dexter Morgan, a conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department who moonlighted as a serial killer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown will play Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of a small town called Iron Lake and the primary antagonist in the show. Marcos Siega, who previously helmed nine episodes of the original series, is attached to direct six of the 10-episodes in the reboot. Clyde Phillips will also return as showrunner.

As per Showtime's logline, the new show is set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. It sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami.

''Dexter'', the original series, ran from 2006 to 2013 for eight seasons. The final season saw Dexter faking his death and living under a new name after wrecking his boat and escaping from a hospital with the body of his sister Debra (played by Jennifer Carpenter), who had been shot and left in a coma, and having sent his son Harrison (Jadon Wells) and love interest Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski) to live in Argentina. Season eight also starred David Zayas, James Remar, CS Lee, Desmond Harrington, Geoff Pierson, and Aimee Garcia.

The network plans to air the reboot later this year..

