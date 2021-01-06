Anupam Kher cherishes friendship bond with SRK with this quirky picture

By sharing a quirky throwback picture with his 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' co-star, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday dished on 'unforced bond' of friendship with Shah Rukh Khan. The 'Hotel Mumbai' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a picture from a TV talk show that captured a candid moment between SRK and himself.

In the photo, the 'Darr' star Khan is seen talking about something as he keeps his hands over Kher's bald scalp. The 'A Wednesday' actor is also seen cherishing the moment as he is seen smiling slightly. Taking to the caption, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star noted, "There is something beautiful about unforced bonds; the energy is real!!" (lovestruck emoticon) @iamsrk #Friends #Actors."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 8,000 views within 27 minutes of being posted. Adoring the quirky picture capturing the bond between the two friends, scores of Kher's fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart emoticons.

Of late, Anupam Kher has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the 'Saraansh' star asked his fans to rejuvenate their inner writers and offered them to send his autographed book 'Your Best Day is Today'. (ANI)

