Carpet exporter facing rape case surrenders before court, arrested: Police

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:17 IST
A Bhadohi-based carpet exporter, facing the allegations of sexually exploiting a 30-year-old woman for around eight years on the pretext of marrying her, surrendered before a court here and was sent to jail, police said on Wednesday. A non-bailable warrant had been issued against the trader on January 2 following which he surrendered before the chief judicial magistrate on Tuesday after coming to know of it, Bhadohi’s Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said on Wednesday.

The court remanded him in 14-day judicial custody, he said. The case against the trader was lodged at Aurai police station on April 28, 2019 on the complaint of woman, a school teacher, he said.

The woman had said she knew the trader since 2011 and had got intimate with him following his promise to marry her. She said the trader established physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage and raped her repeatedly for nearly eight years without actually marrying her, the SP said.

During the period, she twice became pregnant, but the accused got her pregnancy terminated after administering some intoxicating substance to her, he said. In her complaint, the woman had also said the trader had entered her home on April 22, 2019 and threatened her family members with dire consequences if they do not stay silent on the issue of his relationship with her, the SP said.

“A case was registered against the trader under various sections of the IPC. The accused had been absconding since then and was able to secure an interim bail from the Allahabad High Court which was later quashed after the woann challenged it,” the SP said. Efforts were on by the police to arrest him, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

