Irrfan Khan's son gives shoutout to 'technologically inept parents' on actor's 54th birth anniversary

Sharing a video of his late father Irrfan Khan struggling with a video call, Babil Khan on Thursday gave a shoutout to all "technologically inept parents" on the occasion of his father's 54th birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:58 IST
A screengrab from an old family video of late Irrfan Khan, his wife Sutapa and son Ayan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a video of his late father Irrfan Khan struggling with a video call, Babil Khan on Thursday gave a shoutout to all "technologically inept parents" on the occasion of his father's 54th birth anniversary. He marked the special occasion by sharing the old family video on Instagram where Irrfan, his wife Sutapa, and their younger son Ayan are seen trying to video call Babil.

Both Irrfan and Sutapa are seen calling out Babil's name, while Ayan is seen laughing as the connection of the call seems to be lost and yet Irrfan and Sutapa kept calling Babil's name. "Babil... we miss him (Babil)," the late 'Hindi Medium' actor said in the video.

Khan's son penned an emotional caption on his father's birth anniversary remembering how he never identified with institutions like "birthday celebrations." "You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don't remember anyone's birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours," he wrote in the caption.

"It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche)," he added. Babil then shared how he could not forget his father's birthday this year as it marks his first birthday after his demise and gave a shoutout to all "technologically inept parents."

"On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried," he wrote. "It's your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me," he added.

The 'Maqbool,' actor breathed his last on April 29 last year after his two-year-long battle with a rare cancer. (ANI)

