Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 started filming? Know more on cast & other updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-01-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 10:47 IST
Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 started filming? Know more on cast & other updates
Despite the renewal of Arthdal Chronicles for Season 2 long time back, fans are still not able to be amused with it. Image Credit: YouTube / K Love Updates

It has been over one year since Netflix and tvN brought Arthdal Chronicles to the global audiences. The demand for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is severely high, as they have been waiting for a long time for it.

Arthdal Chronicles is regarded as the first Korean ancient fantasy drama. Its story takes the viewers to the Bronze Age, where the inhabitants of the ancient city Arthdal fight for the mythical land called Arth.

Despite the renewal of Arthdal Chronicles for Season 2 long time back, fans are still not able to be amused with it. The reason is prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The production of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 reportedly suffered in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry. It (the global entertainment industry) incurred unfathomable financial losses with the halting and postponing of all productions' projects.

The makers are tight-lipped regarding the production of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 but they have already confirmed that the show would return with all its main characters. The viewers can see the journey to end. They can see who will become the first king of the land of Arth.

The South Korean series aficionados will see the main actors in Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 such as Jang Dong-gun, Song Joong-ki, Kim Ji-won and Kim Ok-vin playing the roles of Ta-gon, Eun-seom (and Saya), Tan-ya and Tae Al-ha respectively.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 1 received mixed reviews. This South Korean series is being accused of plagiarizing David Benioff's Game of Thrones. Moreover, the historical setting also bewildered the viewers, as the drama is set in the Bronze Age but cast members are seen wearing armors and weapons that do not belong to that era. But the series writer Park Sang-yeon stated that he doesn't think Arthdal Chronicles is similar to the Game of Thrones. He tried to create a series of a fictitious world.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama series.

