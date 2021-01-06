Is Song Hye-Kyo working with Descendants of the Sun’s screenwriter for a new drama?

A few weeks back, Devdiscourse informed you that Song Hye-Kyo was reportedly under discussion for her new project. However, there was no confirmation in support of this claim.

The Descendants of the Sun actress, Song Hye-Kyo has reportedly been signed as the lead character of an upcoming Kdrama written by Kim Eun-sook. The South Korean screenwriter is popular for working in Lovers in Paris, On Air, Secret Garden, A Gentleman's Dignity, The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and many more.

Ilgan Sports has been informed by an insider that Kim Eun-sook is working on a new drama which will start filming in the middle of the year. Song Hye-Kyo has been selected for a lead role. The unnamed drama is expected to air at the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022.

"Screenwriter Kim Eun Sook is preparing a drama that will begin filming in the second half of the year. It will air at the end of the year at the earliest or the first half of next year at the latest. Song Hye-Kyo was chosen for the lead role," the source noted.

Hwa&Dam Pictures and Studio Dragon are said to be jointly producing Song Hye-Kyo-starring unnamed drama. The production is currently in the gradual process of development.

"Song Hye-Kyo will star in screenwriter Kim Eun-Sook's new drama as the female lead," an insider from Studio Dragon said to YTN Star.

Song Hye-Kyo worked previously in Kim Eun-sook's written Kdrama Descendants of the Sun. The 16 episodes series was major hits in South Korea and broadcasted across Asia which gained huge popularity.

The beautiful actress Song Hye-Kyo gained her popularity through her lead roles in dramas Autumn in My Heart, All In, Full House, That Winter, the Wind Blows, Descendants of the Sun, and Encounter to name a few.

In a conversation with W Korea, Song Hye-Kyo said, "I also really want to act in a romantic comedy. I want to try something funny and entertaining, but I haven't found a fun project yet."

Ahn Gil Ho will be directing the untitled Kdrama. He directed drama series like Record of Youth, Watcher, Stranger, Memories of the Alhambra, to name a few.

