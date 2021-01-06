Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Song Hye-Kyo working with Descendants of the Sun’s screenwriter for a new drama?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:34 IST
Is Song Hye-Kyo working with Descendants of the Sun’s screenwriter for a new drama?
Song Hye-Kyo gained her popularity through her lead roles in dramas Autumn in My Heart, All In, Full House, That Winter, the Wind Blows, Descendants of the Sun, and Encounter to name a few. Image Credit: Facebook / Song Hye-Kyo

A few weeks back, Devdiscourse informed you that Song Hye-Kyo was reportedly under discussion for her new project. However, there was no confirmation in support of this claim.

The Descendants of the Sun actress, Song Hye-Kyo has reportedly been signed as the lead character of an upcoming Kdrama written by Kim Eun-sook. The South Korean screenwriter is popular for working in Lovers in Paris, On Air, Secret Garden, A Gentleman's Dignity, The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and many more.

Ilgan Sports has been informed by an insider that Kim Eun-sook is working on a new drama which will start filming in the middle of the year. Song Hye-Kyo has been selected for a lead role. The unnamed drama is expected to air at the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022.

"Screenwriter Kim Eun Sook is preparing a drama that will begin filming in the second half of the year. It will air at the end of the year at the earliest or the first half of next year at the latest. Song Hye-Kyo was chosen for the lead role," the source noted.

Hwa&Dam Pictures and Studio Dragon are said to be jointly producing Song Hye-Kyo-starring unnamed drama. The production is currently in the gradual process of development.

"Song Hye-Kyo will star in screenwriter Kim Eun-Sook's new drama as the female lead," an insider from Studio Dragon said to YTN Star.

Song Hye-Kyo worked previously in Kim Eun-sook's written Kdrama Descendants of the Sun. The 16 episodes series was major hits in South Korea and broadcasted across Asia which gained huge popularity.

The beautiful actress Song Hye-Kyo gained her popularity through her lead roles in dramas Autumn in My Heart, All In, Full House, That Winter, the Wind Blows, Descendants of the Sun, and Encounter to name a few.

In a conversation with W Korea, Song Hye-Kyo said, "I also really want to act in a romantic comedy. I want to try something funny and entertaining, but I haven't found a fun project yet."

Ahn Gil Ho will be directing the untitled Kdrama. He directed drama series like Record of Youth, Watcher, Stranger, Memories of the Alhambra, to name a few.

Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama.

Also Read: Bae Suzy's character in Start-Up dreams to be Korea's Steve Jobs

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'No law can order us': Greek Christians defy COVID ban on Epiphany services

Greek Christian churches held Epiphany services on Wednesday, openly defying government coronavirus restrictions that banned public gatherings including religious ceremonies on one of the most important days of the Orthodox calendar. Despit...

Protesting farmers make their tents waterproof amid heavy rainfall

Though regular life in the national capital was disturbed by rains in the last few days, but it failed to dampen the spirit of the protesting farmers at the borders. To protect themselves from rains they have made tents waterproof at Singhu...

Migratory birds reason behind spread of bird flu in India: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

By Amit Kumar The Centre has issued an advisory to the state on the spread of bird flu in the country, said Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh on Wednesday adding that the virus has returned due to Indi...

NCW seeks UP Police intervention in Badaun gangrape case

The National Commission for Women NCW has sought immediate intervention of the UP police in the matter of the alleged gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in the states Badaun district. The Commission has also said it will send its me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021