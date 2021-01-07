Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshay Kumar drops his first look as gangster in 'Bachchan Pandey'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar treated fans to his first look of the flick 'Bachchan Pandey' on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:50 IST
Akshay Kumar drops his first look as gangster in 'Bachchan Pandey'
Akshay Kumar's first look from 'Bachchan Pandey' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar treated fans to his first look of the flick 'Bachchan Pandey' on Thursday. The team of 'Bachchan Pandey', including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, is in Jaisalmer and it started the shooting for the film on Wednesday.

While the cast and crew members have been sharing stills from the location, the first look of Kumar from the movie has grabbed the attention of the netizens. The 52-year-old actor will be seen in a never before avatar in the movie.

Sharing the look the 'Kesari' actor wrote, "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look." The flick which will be headlined by Akshay Kumar is directed by Farhad Samji, and will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Akshay's eponymous character in the film 'Bachchan Pandey' is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine expands to GP services in UK

Supplies of the Oxford University vaccine produced by AstraZeneca vaccine have begun expanding to General Practice GP led services from Thursday to make it easier to protect care home residents and other vulnerable people against COVID-19, ...

Jailed HK activist Joshua Wong suspected of violating city's new security law

Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kongs most prominent democracy activists who is serving a 13-12-month jail sentence for illegal assembly, is under suspicion for violating the citys national security law, according to a notice on his Facebook.W...

Pompeo angers China with Hong Kong sanctions threat

Washington may sanction those involved in the arrest of over 50 people in Hong Kong and will send the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to visit Taiwan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, drawing anger and the threat of retaliation fr...

LTI Becomes the Elite Services Partner of Snowflake

- Company is the launch partner for Snowcase program by Snowflake to develop and market industry-specific solutions to accelerate cloud data transformation journey MUMBAI, India, Jan. 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- Larsen Toubro Infotech BSE code 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021