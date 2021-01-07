Left Menu
Development News Edition

Makers of 'Rashmi Rocket' unveil first look of Supriya Pathak on her birthday

On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of the film 'Rashmi Rocket' unveiled the first look of Supriya Pathak.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:08 IST
Makers of 'Rashmi Rocket' unveil first look of Supriya Pathak on her birthday
Supriya Pathak and Taapsee Pannu in a still from movie 'Rashmi Rocket' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of the film 'Rashmi Rocket' unveiled the first look of Supriya Pathak. Fans have looked forward to Pannu's fitness videos and preparation snippets. RSVP treated the audience to Supriya Pathak's first look from the film on Thursday to commemorate her birthday.

The picture shared on the official social media handles of the film shows the 'Khichdi' star dressed in a black saree, with a smile on her face massaging her onscreen daughter Pannu's head. Both of them are captured candidly while flashing radiant smiles. The caption accompanying the photo reads "Maa ke haath (Mother's hand)= BEST champi ever!" Pathak plays the role of Rashmi's mother. The mother daughter duo share a good equation as the first look at their picture suggests. Within few minutes of being posted, the picture got viral.

The upcoming sports flick 'Rashmi Rocket' is directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The film, which chronicles the journey of a girl Rashmi from a tiny village to athletic contests, is expected to release sometime this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three Afghan Taliban terrorists arrested in Pak

Pakistani security forces have arrested three Afghan Taliban terrorists during an operation in this northwestern city of Pakistan. The Counter Terrorism Department CTD of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police conducted a raid at a compound and arre...

Need to train students, teachers for NEP to succeed: Union Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday stressed on the need to train students as well as teachers for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy NEP 2020.He emphasised that NEP 2020 is revolutionar...

Punjab industries minister says corruption allegations by BJP leader were due to political frustration

Punjab Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora said the allegations of senior BJP leader Tikshan Sood about corruption in the industry department of Punjab were the result of political frustration at being humiliated by farmers all over the c...

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine 78% effective in late-stage trial in Brazil -source

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech was 78 effective in a late-stage Brazilian trial, a person familiar with the study said on Thursday, moving the shot closer to regulatory approval in South Americas biggest country. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021