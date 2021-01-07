Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:18 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate PBD Convention; Suriname Prez to be chief guest at event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be held in virtual format on January 9, while Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the chief guest and deliver the keynote address, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indians, the MEA said in a statement.

''In view of the sentiments of our vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised on January 9, 2021, despite the ongoing COVID pandemic. The Convention will be held in virtual format, as were the PBD Conferences held recently in the run-up to the Convention,'' it said.

The theme of 16th PBD Convention 2021 is ''Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat''.

The PBD Convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and will feature a keynote address by the chief guest, the Suriname President. The winners of the online 'Bharat ko Janiye Quiz' for the youth will also be announced.

The Inaugural session will be followed by the two plenary sessions. The first plenary on 'Role of Diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat' will feature addresses by the External Affairs Minister and the Commerce and Industry Minister, while the second plenary on 'Facing Post Covid Challenges - Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations' will be addressed by the Minister of Health and the Minister of State for External Affairs. Both plenaries will feature panel discussions inviting eminent diaspora experts.

The finale would be the Valedictory Session where President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his Valedictory address to mark the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The names of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced. Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards are conferred to select Indian diaspora members to recognise their achievements and honour their contributions to various fields, both in India and abroad.

The Youth PBD will also be celebrated virtually on the theme 'Bringing together Young Achievers from India and Indian Diaspora' on January 8, 2021, and will be anchored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports..

