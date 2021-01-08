Kevin Feige's 'Star Wars' movie ropes in 'Loki' writer Michael Waldron

Michael Waldron, the writer and executive producer behind Disney Plus' much-anticipated ''Loki'' series, has come on board to pen Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige-produced ''Star Wars'' movie. According to Deadline, Feige originated the project and is producing with Lucasfilm, headed by Kathleen Kennedy. The news about the movie started doing the rounds in late 2019, but the studio has not yet announced any significant details about the project. Waldron was first recognised for his work as a producer on Adult Swim's ''Rick and Morty'' and won an Emmy for writing a episode in season four of the animated show. He is also writing Marvel’s sequel ''Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'' for Sam Raimi and is attached as creator on Starz' upcoming wrestling drama ''Heels''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)