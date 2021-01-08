Kevin Feige's 'Star Wars' movie ropes in 'Loki' writer Michael Waldron
Michael Waldron, the writer and executive producer behind Disney Plus much-anticipated Loki series, has come on board to pen Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige-produced Star Wars movie. The news about the movie started doing the rounds in late 2019, but the studio has not yet announced any significant details about the project.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-01-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 12:48 IST
Michael Waldron, the writer and executive producer behind Disney Plus' much-anticipated ''Loki'' series, has come on board to pen Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige-produced ''Star Wars'' movie. According to Deadline, Feige originated the project and is producing with Lucasfilm, headed by Kathleen Kennedy. The news about the movie started doing the rounds in late 2019, but the studio has not yet announced any significant details about the project. Waldron was first recognised for his work as a producer on Adult Swim's ''Rick and Morty'' and won an Emmy for writing a episode in season four of the animated show. He is also writing Marvel’s sequel ''Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'' for Sam Raimi and is attached as creator on Starz' upcoming wrestling drama ''Heels''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia unlikely to be unchanged for second India test: Langer
Karnataka: Buses, autorickshaws and cabs to operate during night curfew
Cricket-Australia board discussing Sydney test
COVID-19: Cricket Australia declares Melbourne as standby venue for Sydney Test
Cricket-Melbourne on standby, but Sydney still preferred for third India test