Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gugu Mbatha-Raw to headline BBC's 'The Girl Before'

The Morning Show star Gugu Mbatha-Raw is set to play the lead role in upcoming BBC series The Girl Before.According to Deadline, the show is an adaptation of JP Delaneys novel of the same title.Mbatha-Raw will star as Jane, a traumatised woman who falls in love with an extraordinary minimalist house, which remains under the spell of the architect who originally designed it.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:30 IST
Gugu Mbatha-Raw to headline BBC's 'The Girl Before'

''The Morning Show'' star Gugu Mbatha-Raw is set to play the lead role in upcoming BBC series ''The Girl Before''.

According to Deadline, the show is an adaptation of JP Delaney’s novel of the same title.

Mbatha-Raw will star as Jane, a traumatised woman who falls in love with an extraordinary minimalist house, which remains under the spell of the architect who originally designed it. But when she discovers that another damaged woman died in the same One Folgate Street property three years earlier, she starts to wonder if her own story is just a rerun of the girl before.

Marissa Lestrade is co-writing the adaptation, which is being overseen by Delaney, while Lisa Bruhlmann will serve as the director. Delaney's novel was originally set for a feature adaptation by Universal Pictures in 2015, with Ron Howard attached as the director. But the book now looks set to make its screen debut on television.

The four episode show will be produced by UK production banner 42.

Mbatha-Raw's acting credits also include movies such as ''Belle'', ''Motherless Brooklyn'' and ''Misbehaviour''.

The actor will next be seen in Disney Plus series ''Loki'', co-starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. The show will premiere on the streamer in May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-'Sir' Jadeja's golden arm proves his India worth at SCG

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as Indias man with the golden arm on Friday, claiming four Australia wickets and then producing a moment of sheer brilliance to prove why he is considered one of the best fielders in contemporary cricket. The all-rou...

Australia opposition leader taken to hospital after car crash-newspaper

Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure on Friday after a car accident in Sydney, the Australian newspaper reported. A representative of Albanese told the newspaper the federal Labor le...

With no turn on offer, the plan was to vary pace and create angles: Jadeja

The plan was to vary pace of his deliveries and create angles since there was not much turn on offer, said all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after his four wicket haul reduced Australia to 338 on day two of the third Test here on Friday. Jadeja r...

Taiwan welcomes controversial visit by US Ambassador Craft

Taiwan said on Friday it welcomed the upcoming visit of a US ambassador to the island in the final week of the Trump presidency in a move that China has already strongly warned against.The US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021