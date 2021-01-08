Gugu Mbatha-Raw to headline BBC's 'The Girl Before'

''The Morning Show'' star Gugu Mbatha-Raw is set to play the lead role in upcoming BBC series ''The Girl Before''.

According to Deadline, the show is an adaptation of JP Delaney’s novel of the same title.

Mbatha-Raw will star as Jane, a traumatised woman who falls in love with an extraordinary minimalist house, which remains under the spell of the architect who originally designed it. But when she discovers that another damaged woman died in the same One Folgate Street property three years earlier, she starts to wonder if her own story is just a rerun of the girl before.

Marissa Lestrade is co-writing the adaptation, which is being overseen by Delaney, while Lisa Bruhlmann will serve as the director. Delaney's novel was originally set for a feature adaptation by Universal Pictures in 2015, with Ron Howard attached as the director. But the book now looks set to make its screen debut on television.

The four episode show will be produced by UK production banner 42.

Mbatha-Raw's acting credits also include movies such as ''Belle'', ''Motherless Brooklyn'' and ''Misbehaviour''.

The actor will next be seen in Disney Plus series ''Loki'', co-starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. The show will premiere on the streamer in May this year.

