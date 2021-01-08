Left Menu
Man dies during sex as rope tied around neck turns 'noose'

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:40 IST
A 30-year-old man died in Nagpuron Friday apparently due to suffocation after a rope tiedaround his neck during sex with a woman proved fatal for him,police said.

The incident took place at a lodge in Khaparkheda areaof the city in the wee hours, they said.

''The man had been in a relationship with the woman,who is married and has a child, since the last five years.

Both of them came to the lodge on Thursday night to spend timetogether. The woman tied his hands and legs to a chair with anylon rope during sex. She allegedly used another rope aroundhis neck to heighten sexual arousal,'' a police official said.

''The woman then went to the washroom, just when thechair to which the man was tied, slipped and the rope aroundhis neck got tightened. When the woman returned, she found herpartner lying motionless,'' he said.

The woman immediately called for help. A room servicestaffer came and untied the man from the chair, police said.

On being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot.

The woman was detained for questioning and the man's body wassent for post-mortem.

''The woman has admitted that she was in an illicitrelationship with the man. Police have also recorded thestatements of the waiters, the lodge manager and room serviceboys and seized the cellphones of the woman and the deceasedman for probe,'' the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered atKhaparkheda police station and further investigation is on.

