'Arrow' spin-off cancelled at The CW

The CW is not moving forward with ''Green Arrow and the Canaries'', its planned spin-off from popular superhero series ''Arrow''.

The show was announced in September 2019, six months after it was revealed that ''Arrow'' would end with eighth season.

A backdoor pilot aired in January 2020 as part of “Arrow” season 8, titled “Green Arrow & The Canaries.” The episode was set two decades after the end of the original show. It starred Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance, and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ''Arrow'' showrunner Beth Schwartz and Marc Guggenheim penned the script for ''Green Arrow and the Canaries''.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Schwartz, Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship and Oscar Balderrama were all executive producers on the project. PTI SHDSHD

