ABC developing 'August Snow' series with Keegan-Michael Key

ABC has started working on drama series ''August Snow'' with actor Keegan-Michael Key set to play the lead role.

According to Deadline, the show, based on Stephen Mack's novel series of the same title, has received a script commitment plus penalty.

Key will star as August Snow, a biracial former detective who grew up in Detroit’s Mexicantown.

''After a distinguished military career, he joined the force like his father, only to be drummed out by a conspiracy led by corrupt cops and politicians. ''August hits back, winning an USD 18 million wrongful dismissal lawsuit, then packed his bags to travel the world,'' the official logline read.

The series hails from writer and executive producer Paul Eckstein of ''Godfather of Harlem'' fame.

Key, known for starring in comedy sketch series ''Key & Peele'' and movies ''Hotel Transylvania 2'', ''The Lion King'' and ''The Predator'', will also serve as executive producer on the show.

Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios will produce.

Other executive producers include Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Jeff Gaspin, Tony Sabistina and Elle Key.

