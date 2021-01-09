Left Menu
Development News Edition

ABC developing 'August Snow' series with Keegan-Michael Key

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-01-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:13 IST
ABC developing 'August Snow' series with Keegan-Michael Key

ABC has started working on drama series ''August Snow'' with actor Keegan-Michael Key set to play the lead role.

According to Deadline, the show, based on Stephen Mack's novel series of the same title, has received a script commitment plus penalty.

Key will star as August Snow, a biracial former detective who grew up in Detroit’s Mexicantown.

''After a distinguished military career, he joined the force like his father, only to be drummed out by a conspiracy led by corrupt cops and politicians. ''August hits back, winning an USD 18 million wrongful dismissal lawsuit, then packed his bags to travel the world,'' the official logline read.

The series hails from writer and executive producer Paul Eckstein of ''Godfather of Harlem'' fame.

Key, known for starring in comedy sketch series ''Key & Peele'' and movies ''Hotel Transylvania 2'', ''The Lion King'' and ''The Predator'', will also serve as executive producer on the show.

Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios will produce.

Other executive producers include Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Jeff Gaspin, Tony Sabistina and Elle Key.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Delhi

Eleven people were detained for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens Delhi on Saturday, police said.Police said they received information at 5.40 am that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road.Afte...

Two held for duping woman on pretext of job in Delhi

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of providing her job, police said. The accused have been identified as Parul Jawa and Naresh Kumar.The complainant Madhu Jha alleged that she visited a placement age...

Reddit Bans forum on Trump

Reddit has banned a forum dedicated to supporting and promoting Donald Trump citing repeated policy violations in recent days regarding the violence at the US Capitol. The social news and message board site banned the subreddit group rDonal...

Osaka seeks state of emergency as new Tokyo COVID-19 infections top 2,000

Osaka and its surrounding prefectures asked Japan to expand a state of emergency to the western cities in an effort to contain the latest COVID-19 outbreak, while Tokyos new daily infections keep above 2,000 cases on Saturday.Yasutoshi Nish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021