Online ticket booking not required to watch movies at KIFF from Jan 11

In a reversal of the decision,organisers of the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival(KIFF) on Saturday announced that online booking of ticketswill not be required to watch movies from January 11-15.

Those possessing delegate, guest or press cards willbe able to watch movies at the festival from January 11onwards, the KIFF committee said in a notification.

Earlier, delegate cardholders were able to watch onlymovies for which they had booked slots but under the new rule,they will be able to watch any film.

The KIFF organisers had earlier made the onlineticketing system mandatory to watch movies on all eight daysof the festival that began on Friday.

The reversal of the decision comes a day after ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee urged organisers to spare somethought for people who are not well-versed with online bookingtechnology and suggested if something could be done for thosewho already have cards required to watch the films.

''Online booking for cinemas for the 26th KolkataInternational Film Festival through BookMyShow will behonoured till 10th January, 2021 and seats will be reservedaccordingly (as booking two days in advance has beenspecified). Viewers will be able to avail of their bookingstill the 10th.

''From 11th January till the end of the festival, noonline ticket booking will be required. Delegate, press andguest cards will be honoured for entry into shows providedCOVID norms and physical distancing are adhered to at theentry queue,'' the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)