Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stalin-themed cafe in Moscow closed after public outcry

Inside, a man dressed in the Stalin-era security service uniform served customers meat wraps named after Soviet leaders. "We fully opened the day before yesterday and served around 200 customers," shop owner Stanislav Voltman said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 22:08 IST
Stalin-themed cafe in Moscow closed after public outcry
"We fully opened the day before yesterday and served around 200 customers," shop owner Stanislav Voltman said. Image Credit: Pxhere

A shawarma shop in Moscow was forced to close a day after it opened following an outcry over its provocative Josef Stalin-themed branding, the shop's owner told Reuters on Saturday. The Stalin Doner shop featured a portrait of the controversial Communist leader above its front door. Inside, a man dressed in the Stalin-era security service uniform served customers meat wraps named after Soviet leaders.

"We fully opened the day before yesterday and served around 200 customers," shop owner Stanislav Voltman said. "There were no legal reasons (to close the shop)," he added but said that police had forced him to remove the Stalin sign and then "colossal pressure" from local authorities forced him to shut completely.

The branding was hotly debated on social media with some commenters condemning it as distasteful. Stalin's rule was marked by mass repression, labour camps and famine. Nearly 700,000 people were executed during the Great Terror of 1936-38, according to conservative official estimates.

However, many in the former Soviet Union still regard him primarily as the leader who defeated Nazi Germany in the Second World War, ensuring the country's very existence. "I had expected some social media hype," Voltman said. "But I had not expected that all TV stations, all the reporters and bloggers would flock here and queue up like they do in front of the Lenin mausoleum."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NGO sets up temporary mini-hospital at Singhu border

By Sahil Pandey An NGO has set up a four-bedded makeshift hospital at the Singhu border, near the main stage to cater to the ailments of farmers protesting at the site.Life Care Foundation, an NGO from Punjabs Dera Bassi, set up a 24-hour e...

Stanford biochemists trying to develop single-shot, cheap COVID-19 vaccine using nanoparticles

Biochemists from the Stanford University lab are trying to develop a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine using nano-particles that does not require a cold-chain for storage or transport and is targeted at low- and middle-income countries. Biochemi...

Resilient SC East Bengal pile further misery on Bengaluru FC

Matti Steinmanns first-half strike proved to be the difference as SC East Bengal beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 to record their second win of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.The Kolkata team is now unbeaten in their last five games, while B...

Noida: 28 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate 98.56 pc

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,169 on Saturday, official data showed.The active cases in the district came down to 271 from 277 the previous day, while its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021