CBS drops 'The Equalizer' teaser starring Queen Latifah

Television broadcast company CBS on Sunday (local time), dropped the 30-second teaser of 'The Equalizer, featuring American singer Queen Latifah as an enigmatic hero. The show is the reimagining of the 1980s series of the same name starring Edward Woodward. According to Variety, the 50-year-old rapper Latifah stars in the series as Robyn McCall, a single mother with a mysterious background who uses her skills to protect and defend those who cannot do so for themselves. While acting as a guardian angel to others, Robyn is also seeking her own redemption.

The teaser introduces Latifah's character and her daughter, Delilah, played by Laya DeLeon Hayes. In the clip, Delilah asks,"What's up with you, mom? Out of nowhere you quit your job last month, you wanna talk about it?"

To which Robyn responds: "It's complicated." Following which cues a montage of Latifah's character wielding guns, dodging explosions and saving people. As per Variety, Chris Noth, who portrays an ex-CIA director, also appears in the teaser. Noth gives viewers a hint about Robyn's past career. "This new side gig of yours is raising questions to the CIA," Noth's character says. "I don't work for them anymore," Robyn quips.

Set to premiere February 7 after the Super Bowl, the series marks the second reboot of 'The Equalizer' franchise, following the 2014 film starring Denzel Washington and its 2018 sequel. The cast also includes Tory Kittles, Lorraine Toussaint, Liza Lapira and Adam Goldberg. Besides her starring role, Latifah is also credited as a co-creator of the series alongside Richard Lindheim, who was one of the creators of the original series. John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller serve as executive producers. (ANI)

