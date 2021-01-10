Left Menu
Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' to be based on child trafficking, crime against women

Spilling beans about her upcoming film 'Dhaakad,' Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut revealed that she will be portraying the role of an officer in the film which is based on the issues of child trafficking and a crime against women.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-01-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 10:50 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"My film Dhakad is a spy thriller where I am playing the role of an officer. Our film Dhakad is based on child trafficking and exploitation of women," Ranaut told ANI. The 33-year-old actor who is shooting her third film in Madhya Pradesh after 'Manikarnika,' and 'Panga,' also met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan whom she calls "mama ji."

"This is the third film I am shooting in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, I have done the shooting of Panga and Manikarnika in MP. I am fortunate to coming back to Madhya Pradesh frequently," she said. "I also met mama ji and he encouraged us. I felt like I was meeting a member of my family. He encouraged us for women empowerment and guided us," she added.

Ranaut further told ANI that Chouhan told her to portray the "potential of Indian women in movies" and also siad that he might declare 'Dhaakad' as tax free in the state. "He also complaint us we are not portraying the potential of Indian women in movies. We took notes. He has implemented several schemes for girls," the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor said.

"He assured us that his team will look into it and he might declare it tax free in the state. He has assured full cooperation and we are grateful to him," she added. Ranaut had reached Bhopal on Saturday following which, she along with the cast of the film met the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who also got clicked with the team holding its callperboard.

'Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and is being produced by Sohail Maklai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

