Malaika Arora shares stunning glimpse from her 'Easy, Peasy, Breezy Sunday'

By sharing her perfect reflection of a Sunday morning, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora treated fans to stunning sun-kissed holiday pictures. The 47-year-old star hopped on to Instagram and revealed to her fans how she expects her rejuvenating her Sunday morning to be.

Clad in a pastel green sleeveless top and a matching lower, Malaika looks stunning in a low makeup look as she flaunts her peach complexion while soaking in the sun. With her hair tied in a bun, Arora is seen posing while a pair of shades lie next to her. Sipping a glass of drink while seated amid the open garden, one can catch a blurred view of the swimming pool and the pine trees blown by the wind.

Taking to the captions, the mother-of-one wrote, "How all sundays should look like ......easy-peasy-breezy...." Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post within 54 minutes of being posted.

In awe of the stunning photo, fans left red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. Last week, Arora wished her fans a happy Sunday and treated fans to a glamorous pool picture as she sends out wishes for the new year. (ANI)

