Apple TV sets premiere for 'Losing Alice

Psychological thriller ''Losing Alice'' is slated to premiere on January 22, Apple TV Plus has announced. According to Variety, the neo-noir eight-episode series from creator, writer and director Sigal Alvin. The show stars Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski in the lead.

''Losing Alice'' follows an ageing director Alice (Zurer) and her growing obsession with an up-and-coming femme fatale screenwriter Sophie (Kornowski), whose troubling script is more truth than fiction. Through a series of flashbacks and flash-forwards, the series delves into how far Alice is willing to go to achieve success, relevance and power. It also stars Gal Toren, Yossi Marshek, Shai Avivi, and Chelli Goldenberg, among others.

