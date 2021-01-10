Farhan Akhtar posts childhood picture with birthday boy Hrithik Roshan

To wish Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, Bollywood film-maker and actor Farhan Akhtar posted a childhood picture of him along with his buddy. The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared a throwback picture of him along with childhood friend Hrithik Roshan on the occasion of the latter's forty-seventh birthday. He jokingly captioned the post as, "Bhala tumhare biceps (bachpan se) mere biceps se bade kaise???? .. Happy birthday @hrithikroshan .. stay blessed .. stay you. Big big hug man."

In the image, teenaged Farhan and Hrithik can be seen posing for the camera. While Farhan sported a curly hair-do along with a black printed tee, Hrithik can be seen flaunting his biceps in a grey t-shirt and blue jeans. On the work front, Hrithik will be reuniting with his 'War' director Siddharth Anand for his next venture titled, 'Fighter', in which he will be paired opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. On the other hand, Farhan will be next seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan'.(ANI)

