Akshay Kumar knows '25 din mein paisa double scheme'

Taking a leaf from one of the famous scenes from his superhit film 'Phir Hera Pheri,' superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a stunning picture of himself. The picture that the 'Mission Mangal' actor shared on Instagram sees him dressed in an all-black ensemble and red coloured shoes.

He is seen holding a yellow coloured suitcase with a matching headphones lying around his neck. The 53-year-old actor's picture caption carried a hilarious twist of the '25 din mein paisa diuble scheme' from his film 'Phir Hera Pheri.'

"When you know the '25 din mein paisa double scheme'," he wrote in the caption. The scheme mentioned in the caption is the one that Kumar's character used to dupe a character in the movie but in turns end up getting duped in the name of a similar scheme.

'Phir Hera Pheri' is one of the most loved, cherished and remembered films by the 53-year-old actor. (ANI)

