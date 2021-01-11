Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshay Kumar knows '25 din mein paisa double scheme'

Taking a leaf from one of the famous scenes from his superhit film 'Phir Hera Pheri,' superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a stunning picture of himself.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:56 IST
Akshay Kumar knows '25 din mein paisa double scheme'
Actor Akshay Kumar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a leaf from one of the famous scenes from his superhit film 'Phir Hera Pheri,' superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a stunning picture of himself. The picture that the 'Mission Mangal' actor shared on Instagram sees him dressed in an all-black ensemble and red coloured shoes.

He is seen holding a yellow coloured suitcase with a matching headphones lying around his neck. The 53-year-old actor's picture caption carried a hilarious twist of the '25 din mein paisa diuble scheme' from his film 'Phir Hera Pheri.'

"When you know the '25 din mein paisa double scheme'," he wrote in the caption. The scheme mentioned in the caption is the one that Kumar's character used to dupe a character in the movie but in turns end up getting duped in the name of a similar scheme.

'Phir Hera Pheri' is one of the most loved, cherished and remembered films by the 53-year-old actor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: University of Abuja establishes program on Diabetes Education, signs MOU with Diabetes Africa

To establish a top-notch educational program on Diabetes Education in the institution, the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada in the Federal Capacity Territory, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with a network of health professional...

No. of people testing positive for UK variant of coronavirus climbs to 96 in India: Govt

The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India has climbed to 96, the health ministry said on Monday.Till Saturday, the number of such people was 90.The total number of persons found infected wit...

SC adjourns hearing in plea challenging provisions under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing for next week in a plea filed by Buffalo Traders Welfare Association challenging the validity of certain provisions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. A Bench headed by Chief Ju...

Passenger vehicle registrations grow 24 pc y-o-y in Dec: FADA

Automobile registrations across the country grew by 11 per cent in December from the year-ago period with passenger vehicles marking a growth of 24 per cent, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association FADA said on Monday. FADA Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021