Virat Kohli announces arrival of baby girl

India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma were on Monday blessed with a baby girl.

Kohli made the announcement on his official Twitter handle. ''We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes,'' Kohli tweeted.

''Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time,'' added the star batsman who returned from Australia on paternity leave after leading India in the first Test.

The news came on a day when India snatched a remarkable draw in the third Test against Australia in Sydney to keep the series alive at 1-1.

The fourth and final Test will be played at Brisbane from Friday.

Kohli and Sharma got married in 2017.

