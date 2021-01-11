Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope, in new decree, allows more roles for women in Church

Francis has already appointed women as deputy foreign minister, director of the Vatican Museums, and deputy head of the Vatican Press Office, as well as four women as councillors to the Synod of Bishops, which prepares major meetings. He has also set up commissions to study the history of women deacons in the early centuries of the Catholic Church, responding to calls by women that they be allowed to take up the role today.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:56 IST
Pope, in new decree, allows more roles for women in Church

Pope Francis, in another step towards greater equality for women in the Roman Catholic Church, on Monday changed its law to allow them to serve as readers at liturgies, altar servers and distributors of communion. In a decree, the pope formalised what already has been happening in many countries for years. But with the change in the Code of Canon Law, conservative bishops will not be able to block women in their diocese from those roles.

But the Vatican stressed that the roles were "essentially distinct from the ordained ministry", and were not an automatic precursor to women one day being allowed to be ordained priests. In the decree, called "Spiritus Domini" (The Spirit of the Lord), Francis said he had acted after theological reflection.

In an accompanying letter, the pope said he wanted to bring "stability, public recognition" to women already serving in the roles. "This shift bring the institutional Church in alignment with the pastoral realities around the world," said Kate McElwee, executive director of the Women's Ordination Conference, which promotes a female priesthood.

In a big shift last August the pope appointed six women, including the former treasurer for Britain's Prince Charles, to senior roles in the council that oversees Vatican finances. Francis has already appointed women as deputy foreign minister, director of the Vatican Museums, and deputy head of the Vatican Press Office, as well as four women as councillors to the Synod of Bishops, which prepares major meetings.

He has also set up commissions to study the history of women deacons in the early centuries of the Catholic Church, responding to calls by women that they be allowed to take up the role today. Advocates of a female deaconate hope it could lead to women priests. Deacons, like priests, are ordained ministers, and as in the priesthood, must be men in today's Church. They may not celebrate Mass, but they may preach, teach in the name of the Church, baptise and conduct wedding, wake and funeral services and even run a parish with the permission of a bishop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Celtic without 14 players after coronavirus case, Dubai trip

Celtic will be without 14 players for its Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian on Monday after defender Christopher Jullien tested positive for the coronavirus upon the squads return from a training camp in Dubai.Thirteen of Jullien...

Malta flight to Catania turns back after passenger refuses to wear mask

A flight from Malta to Catania, Sicily was forced to turn back shortly after take-off on Monday morning because a passenger refused to wear an anti-COVID-19 mask. A court was told that a 24-year-old Italian woman resident in Bulgaria got in...

After delay, Netanyahu''s trial set to resume next month

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will resume in February after being postponed because of a tightened coronavirus lockdown, an Israeli court said Monday.The Jerusalem District Court decided the trial will resume F...

429 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 2 more die

Rajasthan recorded two more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the toll from the pandemic to 2,736, while 429 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 3,13,425, according to a health department bulletin.The number of act...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021