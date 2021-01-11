Left Menu
Development News Edition

International Thank You Day: Emilia Clarke expresses gratitude to NHS workers

English actor Emily Clarke shared a message of thanks to the health care professionals for their services amid the coronavirus pandemic on International Thank You Day on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:16 IST
International Thank You Day: Emilia Clarke expresses gratitude to NHS workers
Emily Clarke (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

English actor Emily Clarke shared a message of thanks to the health care professionals for their services amid the coronavirus pandemic on International Thank You Day on Monday. The 34-year-old star took to Instagram and posted a message of gratitude for the nurses and health care officials who are working round the clock amid the pandemic.

In the video message, Watson asserted, " I just want to say a massive thank you to the NHS (United Kingdom National Health Service), everyone who works at the NHS.. from our beloved nurses to the surgeons the doctors, the psychotherapists..." "Everyone who works there, thank you. In these incredibly frightening times, you are keeping us alive...so thank you."

The actor also asserted about 'Fir Pay' and said that "I believe NHS workers should get what they deserve, for doing what they do for us." Clarke also asked her fans to join in her in demanding fair pay to the NHS workers.

The 'Me Before You' star captioned the post as, " This #InternationalThankYouDay I want to shout from the rooftops #ThankYouNHS !!" "The incredible work they do for us deserves our thanks love and our support in demanding #fairpay .#WithNHSStaff. THANK YOU NHS!!!!" added Clarke.

'International Thank-You Day' is an annual celebration observed on January 11, every year. Often we forget to tell a thank you as is taken for granted. It is essential to show gratitude from the bottom of the heart to those who made your life better and happier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Some children in Poland will go back to school next week

Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until the end of the month.In Decem...

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...

Indian Railways bags 13 honours at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020

Indian Railways has bagged 13 honours at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2020. Relentless and continuous efforts to provide clean and green transportation to all its stakeholders and commuters has resulted in Indian Railway bagging ...

Cinema theatres in Kerala exempted from entertainment tax from Jan to March this year

Cinemas theatres in Kerala have been exempted from paying entertainment tax from January till March this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Exempted cinema theatres from entertainment tax from Jan to Mar2021. Fixed elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021