Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brendan Fraser to star in Darren Aronofsky's next 'The Whale'

The Mummy star Brendan Fraser and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky are teaming up for the big screen adaptation of writer Samuel D Hunters play The Whale, about a morbidly obese recluse.According to Deadline, Hunter will adapt the film based on his 2012 play.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:43 IST
Brendan Fraser to star in Darren Aronofsky's next 'The Whale'

''The Mummy'' star Brendan Fraser and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky are teaming up for the big screen adaptation of writer Samuel D Hunter’s play ''The Whale'', about a morbidly obese recluse.

According to Deadline, Hunter will adapt the film based on his 2012 play. “Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labor of love for me. This story is deeply personal and I’m very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience. ''I’ve been a fan of Darren’s ever since I saw 'Requiem for a Dream' when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I’m so grateful that he’s bringing his singular talent and vision to this film,'' the playwright said in a statement. ''The Whale'' revolves around a 600-pound middle-aged man Charlie and his attempts to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The two became estranged after Charlie abandoned his family for his gay lover, who later died. Charlie then turned to compulsive eating out of grief. The play was critically acclaimed when it debuted in 2012, winning both the Drama Desk Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding play. It also received Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominations.

Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures will also produce the film, which is also his first directorial venture since thriller ''Mother'', starring Jennifer Lawrence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HC stays Financial Intelligence Unit's order against PayPal subject to it furnishing Rs 96 lakh bank guarantee, keeping transaction record.

HC stays Financial Intelligence Units order against PayPal subject to it furnishing Rs 96 lakh bank guarantee, keeping transaction record....

Madhavbaug begins the New Year on a positive and healthy note by helping 800 diabetic patients reverse their condition in the pandemic era

Mumbai Maharashtra India January 12 ANIPRNewswire 2020 was a tough year for every nation and every individual around the world. It was full of fear, uncertainty and distress. The mere thought of losing a loved one was just too much to fatho...

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

Microsoft on Monday announced a multi-year partnership with Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. focused on life sciences and healthcare, and Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to bring together advanced technologies, industry expertise, a...

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem in talks to star in Aaron Sorkin's 'Being the Ricardos

Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in negotiations to board filmmaker Aaron Sokrin-directed Being the Ricardos. If the deal is locked, Kidman will play Hollywood icon Lucille Ball, while Barden will essay the role of her husband, Cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021