Lana Del Rey defends herself from backlash over lack of diversity on new album cover

Musician Lana Del Rey preemptively defended herself from criticism over her new album cover having a lack of diversity.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:33 IST
Musician Lana Del Rey. Image Credit: ANI

Musician Lana Del Rey preemptively defended herself from criticism over her new album cover having a lack of diversity. The 35-year-old Grammy-nominated musician shared the cover of her much-awaited album 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' on Instagram and defended the cover in the caption.

The monochrome cover of the album features a group of women sitting around a picnic table laughing and smiling. "There's always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it- there's always beautiful music too introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club," the musician wrote in the caption.

Del Rey followed up in a lengthy note in the comment section noting that the group is a diverse group of ladies, reported Fox News. "I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that's all I'll say about that but thank you," she wrote.

The 'Summertime Sadness' singer also acknowledged that the women in the photo are her close friends as she also called out a few of them by their name. "These are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place," Del Rey wrote.

She then ended the note by calling out the critics who incited her to defend herself and also mentioned those who stormed the Capitol building in Washington D.C. earlier last week. "So before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I'm not the one storming the capital [sic], I'm literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it," Del Rey wrote.

The musician had previously faced backlash when she shared a video of herself in a mesh face mask that could not protect people against the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

