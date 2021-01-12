Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Charan tests negative for COVID-19

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:54 IST
Ram Charan tests negative for COVID-19

Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has recovered from COVID-19 and thanked his fans for their continued support.

The 35-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on December 29.

Charan took to Twitter and shared a note, writing, ''It feels good to be back!'' ''Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. Can't wait to be back to work very soon. Thank you again for all your good wishes,'' he wrote.

Charan, who made his Bollywood debut with Apoorva Lakhia's 2013 drama ''Zanjeer'', will be next seen in writer-director S S Rajamouli's ''Rise Roar Revolt'' ('RRR').

The ''Baahubali'' fame director resumed shooting on his most talked about Telugu movie in Hyderabad in October last year with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

The film was earlier slated to hit cinema halls on January 8, 2021 but has now been deferred to a later date due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran demands sanctions "snapback" removed in any new nuclear talks

Iran demands the removal of the so-called snapback mechanism in its nuclear accord, which could revive all U.N. sanctions against Tehran, in the event of new talks with world powers, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sa...

Merkel sees coronavirus lockdown until early April - Bild

Chancellor Angela Merkel has told lawmakers in her conservative party that she expects a lockdown in Germany to curb the spread of the coronavirus to last until the start of April, top-selling Bild daily cited participants as the meeting as...

Farmer leaders welcome SC verdict staying implementation of 3 agri laws, but say protest to continue

Farmer leaders welcomed the Supreme Court order to stay the implementation of three farm laws on Tuesday, but said they would not call off their protest until the legislations are repealed.The Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of arou...

Badminton-Nehwal tests positive for COVID-19 in Thailand, says BAI

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the Badminton Association of India BAI said on Tuesday. The BAI said mens world number 28 HS Prannoy had also tested positive and pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021