Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 to focus on intense battle between Goku & Granula

The manga lovers already have waited for the last couple of weeks Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 since the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 on December 20. The imminent chapter will bring many interesting things in the plot compared to before.

The manga enthusiasts will be amused with the turns and twists in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68's plot. Fans believe the creator will surprise them with twists in the New Year.

Goku and Vegeta will face a new villain or antagonist named Granola in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 and the storyline will take elements from the Star Wars movies. Granola the Survivor will be properly introduced in the imminent chapter and fans might get some idea about his motives.

Is there any possibility of another battle between Goku and Granula in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68? According to the spoilers, the manga aficionados will highly enjoy seeing the intense battle between Granula and Goku.

According to BlockToro, Granola the Survivor will be properly introduced in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68. Vegeta and Goku are still having a fun banter but things are about to get serious soon.

The time for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68's spoilers has come and the manga lovers can get it within a day or two. However, we suggest you to wait for the English translation. The full summary of Chapter 68 will be out very soon as the original release date is closer.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 is likely to be out on January 20, 2021. You can read it online free through MangaPlus and Shonen Jump on Viz Media's website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

