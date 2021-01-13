Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 to focus on intense battle between Goku & Granula

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:11 IST
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 to focus on intense battle between Goku & Granula
Granola the Survivor will be properly introduced in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68. Image Credit: Facebook / Dragon Ball Super

The manga lovers already have waited for the last couple of weeks Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 since the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 on December 20. The imminent chapter will bring many interesting things in the plot compared to before.

The manga enthusiasts will be amused with the turns and twists in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68's plot. Fans believe the creator will surprise them with twists in the New Year.

Goku and Vegeta will face a new villain or antagonist named Granola in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 and the storyline will take elements from the Star Wars movies. Granola the Survivor will be properly introduced in the imminent chapter and fans might get some idea about his motives.

Is there any possibility of another battle between Goku and Granula in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68? According to the spoilers, the manga aficionados will highly enjoy seeing the intense battle between Granula and Goku.

According to BlockToro, Granola the Survivor will be properly introduced in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68. Vegeta and Goku are still having a fun banter but things are about to get serious soon.

The time for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68's spoilers has come and the manga lovers can get it within a day or two. However, we suggest you to wait for the English translation. The full summary of Chapter 68 will be out very soon as the original release date is closer.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 is likely to be out on January 20, 2021. You can read it online free through MangaPlus and Shonen Jump on Viz Media's website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests former TMC MP K D Singh on money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former TMC MP and businessman Kanwar Deep Singh in a money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 1,900-crore ponzi scheme fraud, official sources said on Wednesday.The agency charged the 59-year-ol...

Sudan says Ethiopian military aircraft crossed its border

An Ethiopian military aircraft crossed the Sudanese-Ethiopian border in a dangerous and unjustified escalation, Sudans Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.The incident could have dangerous consequences, and cause more tension in the border a...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Millions more under lockdown in ChinaChina posted its biggest daily jump in COVID cases in more than five months on Wednesday, stepping up containment measures that have seen four ...

J-K receives 1.46 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday received the first consignment of 1.46 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII, officials said.While 79,000 doses were received here for vaccination of nearly 60,000 heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021