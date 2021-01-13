One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

The manga enthusiasts are quite excited as they are just a few days behind the release of One Piece Chapter 1001. They are aggressive waiting to see new twists in the manga plot after the completion of 1000 chapters.

Many interesting things can be seen in One Piece Chapter 1001. It will reflect the shifting of focus from Luffy and Zoro to the other straw hats pirates. Luffy and the other Worst Generation Pirates make a move to attack Kaido and Big Mom but the panel is cut off in between.

One Piece Chapter 1001 will reveal, as BlockToro reports, what happens after the Supernovas – Luffy, Law, Kid, Zoro and Killer challenge the Yonkos, Big Mom and Kaido for a fight. Sanji is in deep trouble with Black Maria and hence that also needs to be resolved with Nami or Robin coming to the rescue.

According to the spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1001, Nami and Usopp run into X Drake and ask him for help dealing with Page One and Ulti. Drake is confused but then he sees Page One and Ulti coming that way and understands why they asked for help.

Many spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1001 are floating over the social media platforms including Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, Discord etc. but all of them are fake. While one focus on the battle between Kaido and Zoro, another describes Nami saving Sanji from Black Maria.

Thus, we suggest you to wait for the release and translation of One Piece Chapter 1001 spoilers into English. The spoilers are expected to be out three to five days before the manga's original release.

One Piece Chapter 1001 is scheduled to be out on Sunday, January 17, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

