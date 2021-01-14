Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UK's David Attenborough receives COVID-19 vaccine

British naturalist David Attenborough, 94, has received a vaccination against COVID-19, his spokesman said on Tuesday, the latest well-known British figure to have received a shot as a mass inoculation programme is rolled out. Attenborough, the world's most influential wildlife broadcaster, joins Britain's other most famous nonagenarians, Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, in having the vaccine. The royal pair were vaccinated on Saturday. Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dies at 86 after short illness

British billionaire and Daily Telegraph co-owner David Barclay has died unexpectedly after a short illness aged 86, the newspaper said late on Tuesday. David and Frederick Barclay, who are twins, bought the proprietorship of the Telegraph Media Group in 2004 after venturing into media ownership in 1992.

