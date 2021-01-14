Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 10:27 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UK's David Attenborough receives COVID-19 vaccine

British naturalist David Attenborough, 94, has received a vaccination against COVID-19, his spokesman said on Tuesday, the latest well-known British figure to have received a shot as a mass inoculation programme is rolled out. Attenborough, the world's most influential wildlife broadcaster, joins Britain's other most famous nonagenarians, Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, in having the vaccine. The royal pair were vaccinated on Saturday. Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dies at 86 after short illness

British billionaire and Daily Telegraph co-owner David Barclay has died unexpectedly after a short illness aged 86, the newspaper said late on Tuesday. David and Frederick Barclay, who are twins, bought the proprietorship of the Telegraph Media Group in 2004 after venturing into media ownership in 1992.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MP signs MoUs with Kerala to replicate 'responsible tourism'

Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have signed a memorandum of understanding MoU for implementation of the Kerala Responsible Tourism RT initiative. As per an official release, the Responsible Tourism initiative involves local communities and makes ...

Infosys shares decline 5 pc after earnings

Shares of Infosys on Thursday early trade dropped 5 per cent even after the company posted a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2020 quarter, and increased its revenue growth guidance for FY21. The stock plunged ...

EXPLAINER-What's behind varying efficacy data for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine?

New efficacy data from Brazil on Sinovacs COVID-19 vaccine, for which there are now four widely different success rates, raised more questions than answers, as many developing countries pin their hopes on the CoronaVac to end the pandemic. ...

An Exceptional Year Of Organizational Evolution For T&T Group: An Update from its HR and Administration Head

NOIDA, India, Jan. 14, 2021 PRNewswire -- Regardless of the critical period of retrenchment our organization - like many others - was going through, we ensured that we shed none of our valuable staff and that each of our diligent employees ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021