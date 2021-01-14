Left Menu
Development News Edition

Issa Rae's 'Insecure' to conclude with season five at HBO

The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it, Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a statement.This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators, she added.Insecure also features Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Alexander Hodge in pivotal roles.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-01-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 11:06 IST
Issa Rae's 'Insecure' to conclude with season five at HBO

HBO has announced Issa Rae-starrer series ''Insecure'' will be coming to an end with its upcoming fifth season.

The news was shared by Rae in a post on Twitter as she announced that production on the fifth season has commenced.

''Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of HBO. See y'all soon!'' she wrote.

The show, created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, started in 2016. Its fourth season dropped on HBO in April 2020.

In the series, Rae stars as Issa Dee, who together with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji), navigates the single experience in Los Angeles; their peers sometimes feel intimidated by their success.

''Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy. The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it,'' Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a statement.

''This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for 'Insecure' and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators,'' she added.

''Insecure'' also features Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Alexander Hodge in pivotal roles. Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis serve as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MP signs MoUs with Kerala to replicate 'responsible tourism'

Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have signed a memorandum of understanding MoU for implementation of the Kerala Responsible Tourism RT initiative. As per an official release, the Responsible Tourism initiative involves local communities and makes ...

Infosys shares decline 5 pc after earnings

Shares of Infosys on Thursday early trade dropped 5 per cent even after the company posted a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2020 quarter, and increased its revenue growth guidance for FY21. The stock plunged ...

EXPLAINER-What's behind varying efficacy data for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine?

New efficacy data from Brazil on Sinovacs COVID-19 vaccine, for which there are now four widely different success rates, raised more questions than answers, as many developing countries pin their hopes on the CoronaVac to end the pandemic. ...

An Exceptional Year Of Organizational Evolution For T&T Group: An Update from its HR and Administration Head

NOIDA, India, Jan. 14, 2021 PRNewswire -- Regardless of the critical period of retrenchment our organization - like many others - was going through, we ensured that we shed none of our valuable staff and that each of our diligent employees ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021