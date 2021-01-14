Miley Cyrus reveals she got naked and climbed this landmark

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus on Wednesday (local time) shared a photo of a time when she supposedly climbed a famous attraction while in the buff. According to E! News, the 'Hannah Montana' star shared a number of throwback photos on her Instagram Story of her and rocker friend Wayne Coyne to celebrate his 59th birthday. One of the pictures featuring the 'Flaming Lips frontman' showed the pair looking a tad worse for wear while standing in front of Madame Tussauds Hollywood, in what seemed to be the wee hours of the morning.

In one of the images, Miley can be seen decked out in a jaunty Minions sweater, covering her face with her hand and appearing quite exhausted while the two musicians leaned their heads against each other. As per E! News, while it's unclear if Miley is referencing the top of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, located across the street from the Chinese Theatre and known as a key Tinseltown landmark. As it turns out, Roosevelt is the oldest continually operating hotel in Los Angeles, having opened back in 1927.

While it may never be fully known about what happened on that night, or regarding any potential consequences if she did indeed climb the sign in her birthday suit. What is clear is that the fact that the 'Prisoner' singer has a valued friendship with Wayne, whom she worked together with on her 2015 album 'Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz'. (ANI)

