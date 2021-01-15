Films of artistes who died in 2020 screened at KIFF

Movies of renowned actors anddirectors who died last year have been screened at the 26thKolkata International Film Festival.

Movies directed by filmmakers Kim Ki Duk of SouthKorea and Fernando Solanas of Argentina and films starringactors Soumitra Chatterjee, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, TapasPaul and danseuse Amala Shankar were screened at six state-runtheatres in Kolkata between January 8 and 15 under the specialtribute section.

Films screened under the section include Duk's'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter...and Spring' (2003), Solanas''South' (1988) and eight movies starring Soumitra Chatterjee,including 'Ganadevata' (1978), 'Akash Kusum' (1965), 'Kony'(1984) and 'Mayurakshi' (2017).

Khan's acclaimed movie 'Paan Singh Tomar' (2012),Kapoor's 'Mulk' (2018), Pal's 'Dadar Kirti' (1980) and 'AttaAater Bongaon Local' (2012) and Santu Mukherjee's 'HemanterPakhi' (2001) were also shown.

'Kalpana', a 1948 classic starring danseuse AmalaShankar and directed by her husband Uday Shankar was screened.

''We have endeavoured to include the works of prominentpersonalities in the domain of cinema as well as in alliedforms of art representing India, West Bengal, or the world.

''This is the basic spirit and nature of the KolkataInternational Film Festival which brings the world to youwhile celebrating our own talents and heritage,'' KIFF chairmanand popular filmmaker Raj Chakraborty said.

