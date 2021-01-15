Left Menu
Development News Edition

Films of artistes who died in 2020 screened at KIFF

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:45 IST
Films of artistes who died in 2020 screened at KIFF

Movies of renowned actors anddirectors who died last year have been screened at the 26thKolkata International Film Festival.

Movies directed by filmmakers Kim Ki Duk of SouthKorea and Fernando Solanas of Argentina and films starringactors Soumitra Chatterjee, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, TapasPaul and danseuse Amala Shankar were screened at six state-runtheatres in Kolkata between January 8 and 15 under the specialtribute section.

Films screened under the section include Duk's'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter...and Spring' (2003), Solanas''South' (1988) and eight movies starring Soumitra Chatterjee,including 'Ganadevata' (1978), 'Akash Kusum' (1965), 'Kony'(1984) and 'Mayurakshi' (2017).

Khan's acclaimed movie 'Paan Singh Tomar' (2012),Kapoor's 'Mulk' (2018), Pal's 'Dadar Kirti' (1980) and 'AttaAater Bongaon Local' (2012) and Santu Mukherjee's 'HemanterPakhi' (2001) were also shown.

'Kalpana', a 1948 classic starring danseuse AmalaShankar and directed by her husband Uday Shankar was screened.

''We have endeavoured to include the works of prominentpersonalities in the domain of cinema as well as in alliedforms of art representing India, West Bengal, or the world.

''This is the basic spirit and nature of the KolkataInternational Film Festival which brings the world to youwhile celebrating our own talents and heritage,'' KIFF chairmanand popular filmmaker Raj Chakraborty said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

At least 34 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings

A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesias Sulawesi island just after midnight, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least 34 people.More than 600 people were injured during the magnitude 6.2 quake, which se...

Top 10 Best Web Hosting for Small Businesses in 2021

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.In the era of digitalization, its vital for every business to have an online presence. Web hosting, a service that allo...

10 months on, Kota's coaching business raring to reopen

The Kota coaching industry is set to restart from January 18 following the Rajasthan governments nod to reopen schools and other educational institutes with some restrictions after almost 10 months due to the coronavirus outbreak.Home to at...

Venezuela to send oxygen to Brazil for COVID-19 treatment

Venezuela will send oxygen to Brazil, where hospitals in the northern state of Amazonas have run out of it to treat COVID-19 patients, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a tweet late on Thursday. Arreaza said his announcement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021