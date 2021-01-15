'The Queen's Gambit' creator Scott Frank developing new limited series at FX

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:24 IST
Scott Frank, the creator of critically-acclaimed Netflix series ''The Queen's Gambit'', has set up his follow-up project at FX.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frank will be serving as a writer on series adaptation of author Mary Doria Russell's novel ''The Sparrow''. The limited series will be directed by Johan Renck of ''Chernobyl'' fame.

''The Sparrow'', which was published in 1996, follows a band of Jesuit priests and scientists, led by linguist Father Emilio Sandoz, who makes first contact with extraterrestrial life. The Vatican backs a secret trip to the distant planet with the purpose of proving the existence of God throughout the universe. Things don’t quite go as planned and the trip ends in disaster. Father Sandoz, the only survivor, returns to earth broken both physically and mentally while the Vatican holds an inquiry into the now scandalous misadventure.

Frank and Renck will also executive produce the show along with Mark Johnson. FX Productions is backing the series.

