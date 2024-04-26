Left Menu

UK Court Grants Bail to Two Men Accused of Chinese Espionage

Two British men, Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, were charged with violating the Official Secrets Act and granted bail. Cash, a parliamentary researcher, allegedly provided information to China. Berry, an academic, was also charged. Both were released on bail and ordered to appear at a preliminary hearing on May 10. The Chinese Embassy has denied the allegations. The arrests come amid growing concerns about China's covert activities in the UK.

A former researcher working in the UK Parliament and another man charged with spying for China were granted bail Friday after an initial court appearance in London.

Christopher Cash, 29, and Christopher Berry, 32, were charged with violating the Official Secrets Act by providing information or documents that could be "useful to an enemy" — China — and "prejudicial to the safety or interests" of the UK between late 2021 and February 2023.

Cash, a parliamentary researcher who worked with senior lawmakers from the governing Conservatives, was ordered not to enter Parliament or contact members of the House of Commons.

Cash's colleagues included Alicia Kearns, who now heads the powerful Foreign Affairs Committee, and her predecessor in that role, Tom Tugendhat, who is now security minister.

Berry is reportedly an academic based in Oxfordshire.

The two didn't enter pleas during a short hearing in Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The defendants were also ordered not to to travel outside the UK or contact each other.

They were ordered to appear May 10 at the Central Criminal Court known as the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

The Chinese Embassy has called the allegations "completely fabricated" and "malicious slander," and urged the UK to "stop anti-China political manipulation." The pair were charged the same day that three people were arrested in Germany on suspicion of spying for China and arranging to transfer information on technology with potential military uses.

British intelligence authorities have ratcheted up their warnings about Beijing's covert activities in recent years.

