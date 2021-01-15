Left Menu
Kim Kardashian focused on feeling "strong" amid marital problems with Kanye West

American TV personality Kim Kardashian is ready to put the past behind her and wants to "feel at peace" following news of her marital problems with Kanye West.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:17 IST
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American TV personality Kim Kardashian is ready to put the past behind her and wants to "feel at peace" following news of her marital problems with Kanye West. According to E! News, the reality star is said to be channelling peace and strength as she moves forward in life. She has recently finished shooting for the final season of 'Keeping up with the Kardashians'.

Reportedly, the couple had almost reached a breaking point earlier this month and though Kim is still considering divorce, they are trying to work through it all in marriage counselling. For now, they're living their separate lives in Calabasas, Calif., and Wyoming as they try to figure out what's best for their four kids. With things calming down now, Kim is looking ahead and trying to be her best self. As per a source by E! News, "Kim wants to feel at peace going into this new chapter of her life and is focused on herself and her children."

"She wants to feel strong mentally and physically, she has been very busy with her business, which has been a blessing. She's really focusing on the kids and their happiness as well." Previously E! News had reported that there is no ill will between Kanye and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

