Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengali TV actress Ditipriya Roy bags Bacharer Best Award

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:03 IST
Bengali TV actress Ditipriya Roy bags Bacharer Best Award
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Noted Bengali actress DitipriyaRoy Friday bagged the 'Bacharer Best Award, 2020, institutedby the ABP digital group.

Organised by the Anandabazar.com, the first edition ofthe Bacharer Best Award honoured real life heroes in variousfields with roots in Bengal.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar gave away the award to Roy,who rose to fame with her role as Rani Rashmoni in Bengaliserial 'Karunamoyee Rani Rashmoni', at Raj Bhavan.

Aveek Sarkar, the Editor Emeritus and Vice Chairman ofthe Ananda Bazar Group of Publications and Chairman of theBoard of Directors of the Press Trust of India, made theopening remarks.

Stanford University professor Arun Majumdar, who wasone of the front-runners for the post of Secretary of Energyin US President elect Joe Biden's administration, was one ofthe recipients of the award.

Three others were Sujit Chattopadhaya, a teacher fromAushgram in Bardhaman district, mathematician and youngestrecipient of the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar AwardNeena Gupta, and medical practioner Debika Roy Biswas.

According to ABP digital editor Anindiya Jana, barringRoy none of the other four could be present to receive theaward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Total quits top U.S. oil lobby over climate policies

Frances Total SE on Friday became the first major global energy company to quit the main U.S. oil and gas lobby due to disagreements over its climate policies and support for easing drilling regulations. Total said it would not renew its 20...

Wild buffalo shot dead in self-defence by forest personnel in Assam

Forest departmentpersonnel in Assam on Friday shot dead a wild buffalo inself-defence after it attempted to attack them, officialssaid.The buffalo has been creating havoc over the last fewdays, killing two persons and injuring three others....

South African scientists discover new chemicals that kill malaria parasite

South African scientists have discovered chemical compounds that could potentially be used for a new line of drugs to treat malaria and even kill the parasite in its infectious stage, which most available drugs do not. The research led by t...

INSIGHT-As inauguration nears, law enforcement scrutiny drives U.S. extremists into internet's dark corners

Shortly after rampaging Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a fan of the president posted a message on the pro-Donald Trump website TheDonald.win. Inspired by the mobs attempt to stop lawmakers from confirming President-el...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021