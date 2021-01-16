Dr Dre discharged from hospital after suffering brain aneurysm

Left Menu
Rapper and recording producer Dr Dre, who suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, has been discharged from a hospital here.The 55-year-old music mogul was receiving treatment at Los Angeles Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.According to TMZ, the rapper was in the ICU from January 5 to January 13 and was then moved to a private room.

Rapper and recording producer Dr Dre, who suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, has been discharged from a hospital here.

The 55-year-old music mogul was receiving treatment at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

According to TMZ, the rapper was in the ICU from January 5 to January 13 and was then moved to a private room. Dr Dre will continue to receive care upon returning to his home. On January 5, the hip hop artist, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, took to Instagram to thank his fans and well wishers for their support during his difficult time. ''Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!'' he wrote.

A multiple Grammy winner, Dre is regarded as one of the top earners in hip-hop.

Eminem has been one of his longtime collaborators, with his most recent credits on the rapper''s 2020 album ''Music To Be Murdered By - Side B'', where Dre raps on ''Guns Blazing'' and also served as a co-producer for another track.

His collaborators also include the likes of Gwen Stefani, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

Dre is currently in divorce proceedings from his wife Nicole Young after 24 years of marriage.

