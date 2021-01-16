Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blake Shelton responds to criticism of 'minimum wage' lyrics

American singer Blake Shelton recently cleared the air about the lyrics behind his new single, 'Minimum Wage.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:38 IST
Blake Shelton responds to criticism of 'minimum wage' lyrics
Blake Shelton (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Blake Shelton recently cleared the air about the lyrics behind his new single, 'Minimum Wage.' According to People Magazine, in an interview with CMT on Thursday, the 44-year-old country crooner, Shelton, addressed some of the backlash received on social media for his new song, accusing him of writing tone-deaf lyrics considering his wealth.

"Girl, lookin' at you lookin' at me that way / Can make a man feel rich on minimum wage," the chorus goes. "Girl, your love is money, your love is money / Yeah, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage."

As per People Magazine, Shelton told CMT about the backlash, "At first I thought, 'Wow, I guess I just I've missed something here.' And the more I read into this, I realised this was really not real." "Whatever this backlash is is just four or five people that probably don't know anything about country music," he continued.

"They clearly hadn't heard the song or read the lyrics. If they had, they couldn't feel this way about the song." As per People Magazine, 'The Voice' coach described his new single as "literally a love song about how if times are tight and you ain't got much money - as long as you have love and you're happy -- at the end of the day, that's all any of us can really hope for. You got it if you got that. That's all that matters."

"And if that's offensive to you, then we'll just have to agree to disagree," he added. The 'God's Country' singer also feels like "these days, there are people out there who don't want to know the truth," he said when asked if he was surprised by the criticism, admitting he wasn't.

"They just want to hear what they want to hear, and they want to pick a fight," he said. "No matter what your intention is, no matter what the truth is, they want it to be something that they can be upset about so that they can get on social media and try to grab a headline."

As reported by People Magazine, Shelton also told CMT that he personally "related to the lyrics so much" because "just like probably 95 per cent of artists out there, I struggled for so long to get by." "But at the end of the day, I wouldn't trade those times for anything," he shared.

"Those days when the big struggle was, 'Man, do I pay my rent or my electric bill, or do I just say screw it and go buy some beer?' You had to decide because you didn't have enough to go around." Still, they "were some of the best days of [his] life" that Shelton still looks back on with fondness "all the time."

"And I think about all the jobs and things that I did over the years, just so I could play music for free somewhere," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,500

Ulan Bator Mongolia, January 16 ANIXinhua The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has increased to 1,512, the countrys National Center for Communicable Diseases NCCD said Saturday. A total of 21 more locally transmitted cases were re...

In visit to Central African Republic, French general says situation not same as 2013

A top French general in West Africa has dismissed calls for his country to engage more in Central African Republic CAR after rebels earlier this week attempted to take the capital Bangui, saying that the situation was different to a rebelli...

Coronavirus vaccine: A sense of relief, opportunity to dispel doubts

If getting a shot of the coronavirus vaccine brought relief to frontline workers here, for those holding high positions it was another opportunity to set an example and dispel fears over the jab. As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi roll...

400 farmers from Kerala join protest against agri laws

Around 400 farmers from Kerala have joined the ongoing agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border against three new farm laws.A group of farmers from Kerala came to Alwars Shahjahanpur on Friday to participate in the sit-in launched by San...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021