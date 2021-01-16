I believe in telling my words through films: Sankha Ghosh

Filmmaker Sankha Ghosh, whose'Sunyo' (Zero) was screened at 26th KIFF, believes in ''tellingmy words'' through the medium of films even if his film doesn'tget the benefit of distribution network of theatres as acommercial release.

Asked how it feels if his film cannot be seen intheatres after the premiere at festivals like KolkataInternational Film Festival (KIFF), Ghosh told reporters onFriday ''I have to tell my words nevertheless. I know it willreach out to the people.'' Interestingly Ghosh's 100-minute film 'Sunyo',starring all relatively unknown names in the industry,narrates the story of an independent filmmaker who believes ina time which is way too different from the present socio-economic situation.

''I have been making films in this way. Not banking onbox office returns. But all my past films have been able tostrike the chord with people I had intended to. I hope thesame will happen with Sunyo,'' Ghosh, who had in past made AtinEla And Char Adhyay and Kamala Sundari Nachere, said.

''If audiences expect to see Subhasree as my heroine,they may ask who is she after seeing my female lead Priyanseeon screen in a hall. Maybe Priyansee is not a known face tothem. But this is the way we make a film. We don't believe inthe star system. And we will continue to make films in our ownway,'' he said.

He said making own arrangements to screen the filmamong the public is an option away from the distributionchain.

Told about the example of Rajlakshmi O Srikanto by afellow director who had himself made screening arrangements ofthe film in pockets, Ghosh said ''maybe we will think aboutthat. But presently there is no such plan. We had organizedprivate shows of all my films in past.'' The film's Indian premiere took place at the KIFF onJanuary 14.

To another question, Ghosh agreed that web has turnedout to be a medium for filmmakers to reach out to a sizeablenumber of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)