Left Menu
Development News Edition

I believe in telling my words through films: Sankha Ghosh

I know it willreach out to the people. Interestingly Ghoshs 100-minute film Sunyo,starring all relatively unknown names in the industry,narrates the story of an independent filmmaker who believes ina time which is way too different from the present socio-economic situation.I have been making films in this way.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:09 IST
I believe in telling my words through films: Sankha Ghosh
''I have been making films in this way. Not banking onbox office returns. But all my past films have been able tostrike the chord with people I had intended to. I hope thesame will happen with Sunyo,'' Ghosh, who had in past made AtinEla And Char Adhyay and Kamala Sundari Nachere, said. Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Sankha Ghosh, whose'Sunyo' (Zero) was screened at 26th KIFF, believes in ''tellingmy words'' through the medium of films even if his film doesn'tget the benefit of distribution network of theatres as acommercial release.

Asked how it feels if his film cannot be seen intheatres after the premiere at festivals like KolkataInternational Film Festival (KIFF), Ghosh told reporters onFriday ''I have to tell my words nevertheless. I know it willreach out to the people.'' Interestingly Ghosh's 100-minute film 'Sunyo',starring all relatively unknown names in the industry,narrates the story of an independent filmmaker who believes ina time which is way too different from the present socio-economic situation.

''I have been making films in this way. Not banking onbox office returns. But all my past films have been able tostrike the chord with people I had intended to. I hope thesame will happen with Sunyo,'' Ghosh, who had in past made AtinEla And Char Adhyay and Kamala Sundari Nachere, said.

''If audiences expect to see Subhasree as my heroine,they may ask who is she after seeing my female lead Priyanseeon screen in a hall. Maybe Priyansee is not a known face tothem. But this is the way we make a film. We don't believe inthe star system. And we will continue to make films in our ownway,'' he said.

He said making own arrangements to screen the filmamong the public is an option away from the distributionchain.

Told about the example of Rajlakshmi O Srikanto by afellow director who had himself made screening arrangements ofthe film in pockets, Ghosh said ''maybe we will think aboutthat. But presently there is no such plan. We had organizedprivate shows of all my films in past.'' The film's Indian premiere took place at the KIFF onJanuary 14.

To another question, Ghosh agreed that web has turnedout to be a medium for filmmakers to reach out to a sizeablenumber of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll

Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level this year.The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive cor...

India rolls out world's largest vaccination drive against COVID-19, nearly 2 lakh get shots on day 1

The first COVID-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday to nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitary workers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the worlds largest inoculation drive against the pandemic that has caus...

AI pilots plea against reduction in allowances: HC seeks response of Centre, DGCA and airline

The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Centre, DGCA and Air India on a plea challenging the national carriers decision to reduce allowances of its employees and putting in place a scheme, under which anyone can be sent on leave...

Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term, rival alleges fraud

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has scored a decisive election victory to win a sixth term, the countrys election commission said on Saturday, but his main rival Bobi Wine denounced the results as fraudulent and urged citizens to reject t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021