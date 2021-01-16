Left Menu
Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee conferred 'Indian Personality of the Year' award at IFFI

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:23 IST
Chatterjee started his career in the late 1950s and went on to work in films like ''Biwi Aur Makan'', ''Sagaai'', ''Kohra'' among others. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Patna)

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday announced veteran actor-filmmaker, Biswajit Chatterjee, as the recipient of the 'Indian Personality of the Year' award.

The 84-year-old actor is known for featuring in films like ''Bees Saal Baad'', ''Night In London'' and ''April Fool''.

Javadekar, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), said Chatterjee will be given the honour during the National Film Award, to be held in March this year.

The honour aims to celebrate film personalities for their exemplary contribution to cinema.

Chatterjee started his career in the late 1950s and went on to work in films like ''Biwi Aur Makan'', ''Sagaai'', ''Kohra'' among others.

In 1975, he directed and produced ''Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja'', featuring himself along with Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Rekha.

Some of Chatterjee's Bengali films include ''Chowringhee'' (1968), ''Garh Nasimpur'' and ''Amar Geeti''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

