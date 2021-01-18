Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steve Martin receives COVID-19 vaccination

Veteran actor-comedian Steve Martin has announced that he has received his first round of COVID-19 vaccination. Good news I just got vaccinated Bad news I got it because Im 75. Thank you all, and thank you science, Martin wrote.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-01-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 11:53 IST
Steve Martin receives COVID-19 vaccination

Veteran actor-comedian Steve Martin has announced that he has received his first round of COVID-19 vaccination. In a Twitter post on Sunday night, the ''Father of the Bride'' star said he was doing fine. ''Good news/bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Thank you all, and thank you science,” Martin wrote. The actor, who lives in New York, said he waited in person at the Javits Center to receive his jab.

''The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliche @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science,'' he added. Martin said that the vaccine has had no side effects till now.

''Right now, I’m having no fide resects,'' he quipped while responding to a fan.

On the work front, Martin is currently filming his upcoming series, ''Only Murders In the Building''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Thriller on the cards as visitors need 324 to win on final day

The ongoing Test series between Australia and India has been nothing short of a thriller. And the climax looks set to give a Hollywood movie a run for its money. The visitors need 324 runs on the final day with 10 wickets in the bag at Aust...

German health minister calls for further efforts to contain spread of coronavirus

Germanys health minister on Monday said that although measures to contain the spread of coronavirus had started showing an effect, further efforts were needed to bring the virus permanently under control. A further reduction of contacts and...

Proposed tractor rally on Jan 26: It's law & order matter, says SC on plea for injunction against it

The Supreme Court told the Centre on Monday that the proposed tractor rally on the Republic Day by farmers protesting against the new farm laws is a law and order matter and Delhi Police is the first authority to decide who should be allowe...

Action-thriller 'Dhaakad' to release on October 1

High-octane action film Dhaakad is set to hit the theatres on October 1. The official Twitter page of the movie, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, announced the release date and unveiled a new poster on Monday.SohamRoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021