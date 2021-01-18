Left Menu
Josh Groban performs at 'indoguration' for Joe Biden's dog Major

American singer Josh Groban helped welcome President-elect Joe Biden's dog, Major, to the White House by performing at his 'indoguration' on Sunday.

18-01-2021
Josh Groban and Major (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Josh Groban helped welcome President-elect Joe Biden's dog, Major, to the White House by performing at his 'indoguration' on Sunday. According to Entertainment Weekly, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter landed the gig after pleading to the former shelter dog's dad, who is to be inaugurated himself on January 20 as the 46th President of the United States.

"Joe Biden, please let me sing for this," Groban wrote in an Instagram Stories post regarding the celebration. In 2018, Major, a German Shepherd who will be the first rescue dog residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, was adopted by Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden from the Delaware Humane Association. The Humane Association is behind the virtual event, which was hosted by 'Today's' Jill Martin. The proceeds to this virtual event will be benefitting shelter animals like Major.

Entertainment Weekly reported the list of other notable White House pets that include Bill Clinton's dog Buddy and a tuxedo cat named Socks; George Washington's horse, Lucky; George W. Bush's three dogs, Barney, Spot, and Miss Beazley; and Barack Obama's Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

