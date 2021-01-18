Left Menu
Yami Gautam gets nostalgic on sets of 'Bhoot Police' in Jaisalmer

Reminiscing about the place where she kick-started her acting journey 11 years back, Bollywood star Yami Gautam on Monday became nostalgic and shared pictures from Jaisalmer, on the sets of her upcoming film 'Bhoot Police'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:20 IST
Yami Gautam (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Vicky Donor' star hopped on to Instagram and shared pictures from Jaisalmer where she is shooting for the movie. The actor also recalled her memories from her first shoot as she shared a smiling selfie. "This is where 11 years back I started my journey as an actor, in the stunning Jaisalmer! The memories of shooting my introduction scene are still fresh, which marked my brief stint in television! Life has come about a full circle it feels !"

The actor then expressed gratitude and added, "I stand here at the same spot with my heart brimmed with nostalgia & gratitude @flavienheldt #Bhootpolice." The shared post showed Gautam dressed up in brown furry coat as she looked gorgeous in a low makeup look, and posed smilingly with her luscious locks open.

Celebrity followers including Vikrant Massey and more than 12,000 fans liked the post within an hour. Her 'Bhoot Police' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez also adored the picture and noted in the comments section, "you are perfection!"

Directed by Pavan Kripalani, 'Bhoot Police' is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Javed Jafferi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

