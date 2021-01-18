Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed, Yonko vs Worst Generations’ fight, other interesting things

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:38 IST
One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed, Yonko vs Worst Generations' fight, other interesting things
The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1002 could either continue the Supernovas vs Yonkos fight or shift the focus to the rest of the matchups. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

The manga enthusiasts are quite excited with the recent release of One Piece Chapter 1001. Now they are little bit disappointed as One Piece Chapter 1002 has been delayed for a week. Read further to know more what you can see next.

One Piece Chapter 1002 will bring many interesting things for the manga lovers. The continuation of fight between the Yonko and the Worst Generations. Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kid and Killer are fighting Kaido and Big Mom on the Onigashima rooftop and it will be continued further.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1002 could either continue the Supernovas vs Yonkos fight or shift the focus to the rest of the matchups. According to BlockToro, it makes no sense to have two chapters in a row dedicated to a single fight, but then again it is one of the most epic battles to take place in the manga story.

It seems unlikely that the two chapters will continuously feature a light. With the intensity of the battle that may ensue, it is no surprise that it will continue to be explored in One Piece Chapter 1002.

According to Micky, Kaido has now transformed into his dragon form, while Big Mom turns Napoleon into a flaming sword. The latter plans to use this weapon against the Supernova in the deadliest battle that fans are about to see in the manga's history.

Kaido has been waiting for the Supernovas to give their best shots. He intentionally wants them to reveal all their powers after telling Big Mom he wants to see their full abilities.

One Piece Chapter 1002 is scheduled to be out on Sunday, January 31, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

