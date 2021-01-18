Violet Evergarden Season 2 may be out by end-2021, what more we know

The globally popular anime TV series Violet Evergarden Season 1 dropped its finale on April 5, 2018, and the Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not out yet. However, there are two movies from the same franchises, Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll and Violet Evergarden: The Movie which were released in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

According to some sources, the series developer is in talks to work the series. Kyoto Animation is working on the project and the scripts. Violet Evergarden Season 2 may drop by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022. Violet Evergarden Season 1 left many cliffhangers. For instance - what happens to Major Gilbert? Is he dead? Will Violet relate to Major Gilber's last word? Fans are eagerly waiting to get the answer in the upcoming season. Some of the series lovers are expecting Major Gilbert to be seen in Season 2 through flashbacks as he was executed in Season 1.

Nevertheless, we all are aware of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has affected all the productions throughout the world. Unfortunately, the production of Violet Evergarden seems to take more time as Japan is still combating against the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Season 2 will surely come back.

The major casts who may return in Violet Evergarden Season 2 are Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Minor Chihara as Erica. The other casts possibly will include Reba Buhar as Catalia, Takua Ingi, etc.

Meanwhile, Taichi Ishidate directed Violet Evergarden: The Movie is nominated as Best Animation Film on Mainichi Film Awards. After its release in Japanese theaters in 2020, the anime movie received the highest audience satisfaction rating from top Japanese reviews and survey Filmarks.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not having an official premiere date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

