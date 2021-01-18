Is Northern Rescue Season 2 renewed? What latest we know

The highly appreciated Canadian drama Northern Rescue dropped its finale in March 2019. Since then the Canadian drama enthusiasts are ardently waiting to know the release date of Northern Rescue Season 2. Netflix nor CBC haven't confirmed the series' renewal but the story left many questions at the end of Season 1's finale.

Northern Rescue Season 1 revolves around the story of commander John West who lost his wife. He and his three children shifted to Boston to his countryside hometown of Turtle Island Bay. He relocated to stay with his sister-in-law. The family faced several problems for the unexpected loss of their family member. The series is about how commander John West and his children become accustomed to new surroundings.

Meanwhile, William Baldwin, who played as John West, answered to a TV journalist Esme Mazzao via Twitter that the show had yet to be renewed.

"My Google Assistant voice & he just told me there will be a @northern_rescue Season 2. No date & I couldn't confirm it any other way but it was a lovely way to learn so I had to pass it on. I wonder if @BillyBaldwin will confirm," the journalist asked William Baldwin (BillyBaldwin).

"Not that I know of... no," answered Baldwin.

However, the main actors will reprise their roles in Northern Rescue Season 2 are Kathleen Robertson as Charlie Anders (Sarah's sister), Amalia Williamson as Maddie West (Sarah's oldest birth child), Spencer MacPherson as Scout West ( John and Sarah's only son), Taylor Thorne as Taylor West ( John and Sarah's youngest child), Sebastien Roberts as Alex (Charlie's estranged boyfriend), Evan Marsh as Henry (Maddie's budding love interest).

Northern Rescue is yet to be renewed for Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the television and web series.

