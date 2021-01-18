Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Northern Rescue Season 2 renewed? What latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:08 IST
Is Northern Rescue Season 2 renewed? What latest we know
Northern Rescue Season 1 revolves around the story of commander John West who lost his wife. Image Credit: Facebook / Northern Rescue

The highly appreciated Canadian drama Northern Rescue dropped its finale in March 2019. Since then the Canadian drama enthusiasts are ardently waiting to know the release date of Northern Rescue Season 2. Netflix nor CBC haven't confirmed the series' renewal but the story left many questions at the end of Season 1's finale.

Northern Rescue Season 1 revolves around the story of commander John West who lost his wife. He and his three children shifted to Boston to his countryside hometown of Turtle Island Bay. He relocated to stay with his sister-in-law. The family faced several problems for the unexpected loss of their family member. The series is about how commander John West and his children become accustomed to new surroundings.

Meanwhile, William Baldwin, who played as John West, answered to a TV journalist Esme Mazzao via Twitter that the show had yet to be renewed.

"My Google Assistant voice & he just told me there will be a @northern_rescue Season 2. No date & I couldn't confirm it any other way but it was a lovely way to learn so I had to pass it on. I wonder if @BillyBaldwin will confirm," the journalist asked William Baldwin (BillyBaldwin).

"Not that I know of... no," answered Baldwin.

However, the main actors will reprise their roles in Northern Rescue Season 2 are Kathleen Robertson as Charlie Anders (Sarah's sister), Amalia Williamson as Maddie West (Sarah's oldest birth child), Spencer MacPherson as Scout West ( John and Sarah's only son), Taylor Thorne as Taylor West ( John and Sarah's youngest child), Sebastien Roberts as Alex (Charlie's estranged boyfriend), Evan Marsh as Henry (Maddie's budding love interest).

Northern Rescue is yet to be renewed for Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the television and web series.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 possibilities revealed, Will Louise Brealey return with Eleanor Matsuura?

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested for running network of fictitious firms to help businesses evade GST: Officials

A man has been arrested for allegedly running a multi-layered network of fictitious firms for generating fake input tax credit ITC worth crores of rupees to help businesses evade GST, according to an official statement on Monday.The Central...

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft flying in vertical Charlie formation: IAF spokesperson.

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft flying in vertical Charlie formation IAF spokesperson....

Cure.fit acquires US-based digital fitness company Onyx to accelerate international offering

Health-tech startup Cure.fit on Monday said it has acquired California-based fitness company Onyx.The company, however, did not disclose the value of the deal.Cure.fits acquisition of Onyx is a step towards improving its computer vision tec...

Thai protesters accuse authorities of abduction, intimidation

Thai police said on Monday they were investigating a complaint by a political activist who said he had been abducted by a group of unknown men and then questioned inside a van for 12 hours before being dumped on the street. Mongkol Santimet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021